“Picture the Power” exhibit opens Friday at Maison Freetown

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Art and activism come together this week as Maison Freetown hosts “Picture the Power,” a statewide photography exhibition presented by the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice.

The public is invited to the opening Friday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 800 East Vermilion Street in Lafayette. The exhibit showcases photographs celebrating Louisiana’s ongoing fight for voting rights and civic engagement.

The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice — a leading voice for racial, economic, and political justice in Louisiana — created Picture the Power to highlight the role of art in social change. Founder and CEO Ashley Shelton said the exhibit “captures the spirit, sacrifice, and strength of Louisiana voters whose acts of courage shape our democracy every day.”

Maison Freetown owner Erica Melancon Fox said she’s proud to host the exhibition in Lafayette. “Picture the Power is a beautiful example of how creativity can spark conversation and connection, and we’re so excited to share it with our community,” she said.

The curated show features photographers from across the state and will honor several artists, including Khaelyn Jackson, Dorcas Brandon, and Antione Lacey.

Picture the Power is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

