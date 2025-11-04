In Your Parish Headlines: November 4, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

The Abbeville City Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss several items, including pending litigation filed by multiple police officers against the city.

The officers allege that their pay does not comply with state law, which stipulates specific salary scales based on years of service and rank.

Various drainage and infrastructure projects are also on the agenda. To read the full agenda, click here.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

In Your Parish Headlines: Vermilion, November 4, 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette City Council meeting on Tuesday will include a discussion on the new Mardi Gras parade route.

Lafayette Consolidated Government announced last week that the parade would move down Jefferson Street for the first time in decades.

Since then, some city leaders have emphasized the need for additional community input regarding potential changes, particularly concerning parking and spectator space. The administration of Mayor-President Monique Boulet states that the usual protocols were followed to ensure the floats could navigate the downtown turn and that they worked closely with police and local krewe members on the proposed plan.

Residents are invited to voice their opinions at the meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m. For the full agenda, click here.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, November 4, 2025

Registration is now open for the Lafayette Parish School System's Immersion Open House events.

Scheduled throughout December, the events invite current and interested K-1 immersion families to meet faculty, tour schools, and learn more about the Spanish and French immersion academies available across the parish.

To register for an open house event, click here.