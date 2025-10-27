Mardi Gras parades will be back on Jefferson

Lafayette's Mardi Gras parade route will return to Jefferson Street next year, an LCG release states.

"Since 1897, Lafayette has celebrated the Mardi Gras season with parades filled with riders tossing beads and gifts to cheering crowds gathered to share in the festivities. Mardi Gras in Lafayette is a season steeped in community spirit and tradition. In 2026, that tradition will come full circle," the release states.

For the first time in decades, Lafayette’s Mardi Gras parades will return to their historic downtown route, rolling once again through the heart of the city along Jefferson Street. The parades will continue to start at the intersection of Surrey and Simcoe Streets before turning on N. Chestnut Street, traveling along W. Second Street, entering Jefferson Street at E. Cypress Street, and continuing through downtown before turning onto Johnston Street and proceeding to Cajun Field.

Here's the route:

LCG graphic

A detailed map of the 2026 route is also available at lafayettela.gov/mardigras [lafayettela.gov].

"Behind the scenes, the success and safety of Mardi Gras celebrations are made possible by a coordinated, parishwide effort. The Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP), and many Lafayette Consolidated Government departments work in close coordination with partner agencies across the parish to ensure a safe, family-friendly, and seamless experience for all," a release states.

“The return of Lafayette’s Mardi Gras route to its original downtown location marks a meaningful moment for our community,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “It honors our city’s deep cultural roots while promoting continued economic growth and providing a family-friendly celebration that welcomes everyone to share in the joy and traditions that make Lafayette so special.”

According to the release, the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission (LCVC), Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association representing nearly two dozen krewes, the Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival, Inc. , and the Krewe of Carnivale en Rio, continue to serve as key partners to Lafayette Consolidated Government, facilitating logistics and advising on Mardi Gras celebrations to help promote and preserve Lafayette’s proud Mardi Gras Legacy.

For more information about Lafayette Mardi Gras and the updated parade route, visit lafayettela.gov/mardigras.