In Your Parish Headlines: May 6, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

ST. MARY PARISH

Drivers in Saint Mary Parish can expect improved traffic conditions soon, as the rehabilitation of the LA 182 Berwick Bridge nears completion. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), the contractor is currently making corrections on the Morgan City side of the bridge in preparation for an upcoming deck pour.

DOTD officials report that approximately 80% of the work has been completed. The bridge is now projected to reopen in the fall, bringing relief to area commuters who have navigated detours throughout the construction process.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette City-Parish Councils are scheduled to meet today for a regular session, where key infrastructure projects and a departmental restructuring are on the agenda. Among the items up for discussion are ordinances declaring the Jenkins Road and Maryview Farm Road bridge replacement projects as public necessities.

Council members will also consider approving an administrative reorganization of the Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture Department. The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. at Lafayette City Hall.

STATE NEWS

As more service members return home to Louisiana, a new statewide initiative is launching to assess the needs of veterans and their families.

Spearheaded by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, the initiative features a comprehensive survey aimed at giving veterans a platform to share their experiences and challenges.

The surveyis expected to roll out later this year and will serve as a tool to better inform policy and support services.