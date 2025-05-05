In Your Parish Headlines: May 5, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, May 5, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Drivers in Lafayette Parish should plan for delays along Lebesque Road in Scott, as a six-week road improvement project begins today.

Crews will start with ditch closures near Roger Road before working east toward Shantel Road. The project includes patching, leveling, and paving. While Lebesque Road will remain open, drivers should expect temporary lane closures and flaggers throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and allow for extra travel time during their morning and evening commutes.

In other neighborhood news, Lafayette Police Department is now accepting applications for its Citizens Academy, a nine-week program designed to give residents a closer look at law enforcement operations.

The academy offers participants an inside view of how the department functions and the role officers play within the criminal justice system. Sessions are held weekly and last about three hours each.

The deadline to apply is Monday, May 12. Interested individuals can contact the Lafayette Police Department for more information or to submit an application.

ACADIA PARISH

The 2025 Rayne Frog Festival is hopping back into action this week, and organizers say there's still time to sign up as a volunteer.

The festival kicks off Thursday at the Frog Festival Pavilion with a full schedule of events, including live music, an arts and crafts show, carnival rides, frog-eating contests, and the always-popular frog racing and jumping competitions.

Volunteers are still needed to help with various activities throughout the weekend. Organizers note that volunteers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.