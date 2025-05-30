In Your Parish Headlines: May 30, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, May 30, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Residents of the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish are invited to safely dispose of unwanted chemicals and electronics during Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, May 31, 2025. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1229 Northwest Evangeline Thruway. Participants are asked to enter from Donlon Avenue.

Accepted items include:



Alkaline batteries

Chemical cleaners

Fluorescent tubes

Gasoline

Herbicides

Mercury thermometers

Paint and paint products

Paint thinner and stripper

Pesticides

Photographic chemicals

Pool chemicals

Stains

Turpentine

Electronics such as computer hardware, accessories, laptops, and related equipment

Items not accepted include:



Appliances, furniture, TVs, and CRT monitors

Office copiers and compact fluorescent bulbs

Toner/ink cartridges, GPS devices, MP3/DVD players

Digital cameras, stereo equipment, fire/smoke detectors

Automotive or rechargeable batteries, motor oil, PCB oil

Antifreeze, commercial waste, compressed gas cylinders

Medical waste, medicine, radioactive material, explosives

Residents are reminded to transport materials carefully and remain in their vehicles during the drop-off process. Staff will unload items for safety and efficiency.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Drivers planning to travel through St. Martin Parish this weekend should be aware of upcoming lane closures. Beginning Sunday at 8 p.m., the outside travel lane of U.S. 90 northbound at its intersection with LA 92-1 will close. Additionally, LA 92-1, from U.S. 90 to Freeman Road, will be fully closed to traffic. These closures are scheduled to last until Thursday, June 12.

Detour routes will be posted to guide motorists around the affected areas. Travelers are advised to plan accordingly and follow all posted signage for safety.

AROUND ACADIANA

The deadline to apply for The Storage Center’s Space to Succeed Scholarship is tomorrow, May 31, 2025. The scholarship, valued at $5,000, is open to students 18 years or older who are enrolled in an accredited college or university for the Fall 2025 term.

Applicants must submit a 500-800 word essay demonstrating their commitment to community service and explaining how their education will help them continue and expand this impact. A photo must also be included with the application.

The application period ends at 11:59 p.m. tomorrow. Winners will be announced on or around June 30, 2025.