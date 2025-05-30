In Your Parish Headlines: May 30, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, May 30, 2025.
LAFAYETTE PARISH
Residents of the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish are invited to safely dispose of unwanted chemicals and electronics during Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, May 31, 2025. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1229 Northwest Evangeline Thruway. Participants are asked to enter from Donlon Avenue.
Accepted items include:
- Alkaline batteries
- Chemical cleaners
- Fluorescent tubes
- Gasoline
- Herbicides
- Mercury thermometers
- Paint and paint products
- Paint thinner and stripper
- Pesticides
- Photographic chemicals
- Pool chemicals
- Stains
- Turpentine
- Electronics such as computer hardware, accessories, laptops, and related equipment
Items not accepted include:
- Appliances, furniture, TVs, and CRT monitors
- Office copiers and compact fluorescent bulbs
- Toner/ink cartridges, GPS devices, MP3/DVD players
- Digital cameras, stereo equipment, fire/smoke detectors
- Automotive or rechargeable batteries, motor oil, PCB oil
- Antifreeze, commercial waste, compressed gas cylinders
- Medical waste, medicine, radioactive material, explosives
Residents are reminded to transport materials carefully and remain in their vehicles during the drop-off process. Staff will unload items for safety and efficiency.
ST. MARTIN PARISH
Drivers planning to travel through St. Martin Parish this weekend should be aware of upcoming lane closures. Beginning Sunday at 8 p.m., the outside travel lane of U.S. 90 northbound at its intersection with LA 92-1 will close. Additionally, LA 92-1, from U.S. 90 to Freeman Road, will be fully closed to traffic. These closures are scheduled to last until Thursday, June 12.
Detour routes will be posted to guide motorists around the affected areas. Travelers are advised to plan accordingly and follow all posted signage for safety.
AROUND ACADIANA
The deadline to apply for The Storage Center’s Space to Succeed Scholarship is tomorrow, May 31, 2025. The scholarship, valued at $5,000, is open to students 18 years or older who are enrolled in an accredited college or university for the Fall 2025 term.
Applicants must submit a 500-800 word essay demonstrating their commitment to community service and explaining how their education will help them continue and expand this impact. A photo must also be included with the application.
The application period ends at 11:59 p.m. tomorrow. Winners will be announced on or around June 30, 2025.