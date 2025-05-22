In Your Parish Headlines: May 22, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, May 22, 2025.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Jeff Davis Electric has scheduled a planned power outage for 9 a.m. today in the town of Elton. The outage is expected to last approximately three hours as crews work to replace a utility pole on George Street.

Officials say several roads will be affected during the outage. Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The City of Opelousas will hold a public meeting this evening to discuss the renewal of a 1% sales tax, originally implemented in 1975 and set to expire on May 31.

City officials say the tax generates about $6 million annually, funding critical services including police, fire, waterworks, sewer, street maintenance, and city employee salaries. The proposal to renew the tax missed the deadlines for inclusion on the March and May election ballots.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Opelousas City Hall.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Just in time for rising temperatures, Lafayette Parks and Recreation is reopening two major public pools.

The Girard Park public pool will reopen to the community on Monday, June 9, marking its return after being closed for six years. Additionally, the pool at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center is scheduled to reopen next Tuesday, May 27.