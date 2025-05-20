In Your Parish Headlines: May 20, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

ACADIA PARISH

The American Red Cross will host a free Shelter Operations and Registration training session this Wednesday in Crowley. The event is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the LSU AgCenter Conference Room.

This hands-on training will equip participants with essential skills for managing emergency shelters, registering and assisting evacuees, and maintaining a safe, organized environment during disasters. No registration is required — anyone interested is encouraged to attend and take part in strengthening community disaster readiness.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

In anticipation of the upcoming hurricane season, the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is ramping up coordination efforts with local emergency services.

The agency will conduct a tabletop exercise today starting at 8:00 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, located at 1810 West Willow Street in Scott. The goal is to simulate storm scenarios and assess response strategies to ensure preparedness and protect residents in the event of a severe weather event.