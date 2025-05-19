In Your Parish Headlines: May 19, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, May 19, 2025.

IBERIA PARISH

A special council meeting scheduled for Monday evening in Iberia Parish to discuss the immediate removal of an Airport Authority member has been canceled due to a lack of quorum.

The meeting was prompted by the recent advancement of House Bill 613, which seeks to create an independent airport district in Iberia Parish. The bill passed through the Louisiana House of Representatives last week with overwhelming support in an 89-1 vote.

Parish President M. Larry Richard said that poor communication from the Airport Authority led to significant confusion and frustration regarding the bill.

Airport Authority Chairman Pat Norris responded, saying the concept of an independent airport district had been floated by state legislators years ago. He added that the effort only began gaining momentum last month. Parish officials did not announce when or if the meeting will be rescheduled.

Staying in Iberia Parish, with hurricane season approaching, parish government is urging residents to register for Iberia PINS — the Parish Information Notification System.

This free service provides residents with real-time alerts via text message, phone call, or email. Notifications include severe weather warnings, evacuation notices, road closures, and other critical updates.

Residents can sign up by visiting the registration link posted on the parish's official website.

Officials say Iberia PINS is an essential tool for staying informed and safe during emergencies.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Drivers in Lafayette Parish should be prepared for a temporary bridge closure starting today. The Maple Drive bridge, located between Spruce Drive and Birch Drive, is shutting down for structural repairs, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The closure is expected to last through Friday, June 20. Detour routes will be clearly marked and will include Birch Drive, Idlewood Boulevard, and Spruce Drive.

Officials confirmed that while the bridge is closed, local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained throughout the repair period.