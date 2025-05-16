In Your Parish Headlines: May 16, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, May 16, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Adults aged 45 and older with a family history of heart disease can receive free health screenings later this month, courtesy of Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital in Lafayette.

The screening event is scheduled for Friday, May 31, and will offer comprehensive health assessments including glucose levels, blood pressure, and body mass index (BMI) checks. In addition, both electrocardiograms and echocardiograms will be available to those attending.

Doctors will be on-site to review results and provide guidance on next steps for managing heart health.

Registration for the free screening event closes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28. Space is limited, and early sign-up is encouraged.

AROUND ACADIANA

Time is running out for educators hoping to apply for the United Way of Acadiana’s Education Innovation Grant, which provides funding and resources for classroom initiatives that support student success.

Applications are due by Thursday, May 30. For the first time, the grant opportunity is open beyond Lafayette Parish, now including educators in Acadia, Iberia, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.

The initiative aims to support creative, impactful learning strategies and foster student engagement across a broader portion of the Acadiana region.

AVOYELLES PARISH

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana is set to host its 27th Annual Pow Wow this weekend, celebrating Native American culture through music, dance and art.

The event runs through Saturday and Sunday, May 17–18, at the Tunica-Biloxi Reservation in Marksville. Visitors can expect vibrant craft displays, live cultural performances, and exhibits from indigenous tribes across the region.

General admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children under five. The Pow Wow offers a rare opportunity to experience the rich traditions and heritage of Native communities in Avoyelles Parish and beyond.

