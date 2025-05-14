In Your Parish Headlines: May 14, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

Residents in Abbeville are advised to prepare for a temporary power outage this morning as the city's electrical crew performs scheduled maintenance.

The outage will begin at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to last approximately three hours.

Areas impacted include the Southland and Windy South mobile home parks.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

A second power outage is set to affect some Carencro residents today.

The city announced that residents along Prejean Road will experience a temporary power disruption beginning at 9 a.m. The outage is expected to last for about two hours.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

A food pantry distribution will be held at the Yambilee Building in Opelousas today, with the line-up starting promptly at 9 a.m.

Participants are reminded to remain in their vehicles and follow staff instructions during the event. For more information or questions, residents can call (337) 948-3651.