In Your Parish Headlines: May 12, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, May 12, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Our Lady of Lourdes is offering free health screenings at the end of the month. Individuals aged 45 and older with a family history of heart disease are encouraged to sign up.

The screenings will take place on Saturday, May 31 at Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital in Lafayette. Participants can receive checks for glucose, blood pressure, and body mass index (BMI). Electrocardiograms and echocardiograms will also be available, with providers on-site to review the results, officials say.

Registration for the event closes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28. You can register by visiting LourdesRMC.com/heart-screen.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

In other Lafayette Parish news, time is running out to apply for the Lafayette Police Department's Citizens Academy.

Police say the program provides citizens with an understanding of the inner workings of the department and the role officers play in the criminal justice system.

The deadline to apply is today.

Applications can be picked up at 900 E. University Ave. or 1820 Moss St. Applications can also be requested via email request to piolpd@lafayettela.gov.

ACROSS ACADIANA

More students across Acadiana are earning a high school equivalency diploma, thanks to South Louisiana Community College's Adult Education program.

Newly released data for 2023-24 ranks SoLAcc second overall in the state and first among Louisiana’s community colleges.

The college offers free high school equivalency test preparation classes, both online and in-person, in addition to courses in English as a second language.

You can read the full story here.