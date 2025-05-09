SoLAcc second in the state for folks getting high school diplomas

Earning a high school equivalency diploma can be a life-changing milestone — and across Acadiana, more students are reaching that goal through South Louisiana Community College’s Adult Education program, officials say.

According to the 2023-24 data, SoLAcc ranked second in the state overall and first among Louisiana’s community colleges, with 234 students earning their HiSET (High School Equivalency Test) diploma.

Through a network of online offerings and on-campus instruction at nine sites across the region, SoLAcc empowers students to finish what they started and move forward with confidence, officials say.

“Our students come to us with goals, and a desire for change — and we meet them with support, structure, and belief,” said Niccola Ledet-McNair, Director of Adult Education. “Whether someone wants to earn their diploma or learn English, we help them write their next chapter.”

SoLAcc offers free HiSET preparation classes — both online and in person — as well as English as a Second Language (ESL). For students who successfully complete the HiSET, the College also awards the Chancellor’s HiSET Scholarship, a one-time $500 grant toward any SoLAcc program.

“Our Adult Education program is a powerful launchpad,” said Dr. Tiffany Howard, Interim Vice President for Economic and Workforce Development & Continuing Education. “We’re not just preparing students for the test — we’re preparing them for college, careers, and a better future.”