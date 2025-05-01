In Your Parish Headlines: May 1, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, May 1, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The nonprofit organization Indivisible Acadiana is set to host a May Day Mobilization event today in downtown Lafayette as part of a nationwide demonstration. The rally, which kicks off at noon at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue, joins more than 340 cities across the country in honoring historic labor movements and calling for increased public investment.

Organizers say the gathering is designed to spotlight ongoing economic inequalities and advocate for a renewed commitment to worker rights, affordable housing, and social services.

May Day Rally in Downtown Lafayette

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation to waive all adoption fees starting today, in an effort to help end pet homelessness.

All cats and dogs available for adoption are fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. The promotion runs through May 15.

LASCC is located on North Dugas Road and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. Pet seekers can view adoptable animals by visiting the shelter’s official website.

LASCC waives adoption fees until May 15

LAFAYETTE AND ACADIA PARISHES

Nursing students at UL Lafayette and LSU Eunice are now eligible to apply for the Frem Boustany Jr., M.D. Memorial Nursing Scholarship, offered through the Foundation for Wellness.

To qualify, UL Lafayette applicants must have completed at least one semester of clinical rotation, while LSU Eunice students must have completed a minimum of one semester in the university’s clinical nursing program.

The scholarship aims to support aspiring nurses in Acadiana by easing the financial burden of higher education. Applications can be submitted online at this link.