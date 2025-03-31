Here's a look at what's happening in your parish this Monday, March 31, 2025.

In Your Parish Headlines: March 31, 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Applications are due today for the Southwest Louisiana Juneteenth Banquet and National Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant, set for June 20.

The pageant gives girls ages eight to 19 a chance to compete for scholarships while celebrating black history and culture.

For applications and more information, contact Susannah Johnson at johnsonsusannahm@gmail.com or by phone at 337-212-1950.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Acadiana Center for the Arts is celebrating 50 years of bringing creativity and culture to the neighborhood.

To mark this milestone, ACA is calling on neighbors to share their stories and pictures for its 50th anniversary. ACA will then publish them to pay tribute to their five decades of highlighting the rich culture and art of our area.

Submissions close today. You can apply on their website or in person at the center.

ST. MARY PARISH

The deadline for registering your nonpublic and homeschool students for LEAP testing is today, as the school board is reminding parents they are eligible to take the test.

Those students must pay a fee of $35 per subject which is due at the time of registration. Parents and guardians are asked to contact Elbone Delone at 337-836-6035 or via email at edelone@stmaryk12.net with the school in their attendance zone. Specific testing dates and times will be given upon registration.

