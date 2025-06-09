In Your Parish Headlines: June 9, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, June 9, 2025.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Drivers in Saint Martin Parish may notice small electronic devices popping up near local roads this week. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is temporarily installing traffic count devices as part of an ongoing effort to improve infrastructure.

DOTD officials say the data collected will help guide future transportation planning, prioritize maintenance, and support decisions about road improvements. The devices may be placed near street signs or along the right-of-way and are designed to be minimally invasive.

Officials are reminding the public not to tamper with or remove the devices to ensure accurate data collection.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

If you’re looking for work, the Lafayette Parish School Board is offering new opportunities this week.

The district is hosting a custodian job fair Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s event will run from 8 a.m. to noon at the School Board Office on Rue Iberville. Tuesday’s session will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a current resumé and a copy of their high school diploma or transcript. For more information, you can contact the Maintenance Department at 337-521-7419.

Staying in Lafayette Parish, Lafayette Parks and Recreation is reopening a major pool to help keep you cool this summer.

Beginning today, the pool at Girard Park is officially open to the public after being closed for six years. The reopening follows last week’s return of the public pool at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center.

Pool hours, rules, and other information are available here.