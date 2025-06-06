In Your Parish Headlines: June 6, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, June 6, 2025.

SAINT LANDRY PARISH

Families in Saint Landry Parish are invited to downtown Eunice this Saturday for a full day of fun at the Spring into Summer Car Show and Touch-a-Truck event.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and promises something for everyone — from classic cars and emergency vehicles to live music, local vendors, and food trucks. Admission is free and open to the public.

Organizers say the event aims to bring the community together while offering an entertaining and educational experience, especially for children eager to explore the big rigs and specialty vehicles on display.

IBERIA PARISH

Neighbors in Iberia Parish can find help and make new connections at a free resource fair this Saturday at the West End Park Center.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes free food, family-friendly activities, and access to a variety of support services.

Organizers say the fair will connect residents to assistance in areas such as health care, housing, employment, and more. It's part of a broader initiative to strengthen community ties and improve access to essential resources.

STATE NEWS

Donut lovers across Acadiana have reason to celebrate this Friday, as local shops in Iberia, Saint Mary, and Lafayette parishes mark National Donut Day with special discounts.

The annual celebration also comes with some sweet trivia. According to a new ranking from “Hard Rock Bet,” Louisiana ranks as the 11th best state in the U.S. for foodies. California, New York, and Texas take the top three spots, while Utah ranks last.

As for donuts, Americans eat an estimated 10 billion of them each year — that’s about 31 donuts per person.

Whether you're grabbing a glazed, jelly-filled, or powdered treat, it's a good time to enjoy one of the country’s favorite snacks while supporting local businesses.