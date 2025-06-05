In Your Parish Headlines: June 5, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, June 5, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Drivers heading through downtown Lafayette this week should be prepared for changes to their morning commute.

Lafayette Consolidated Government announced that starting today, a temporary lane closure is in effect on Jefferson Street to allow for roof replacement at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

The southbound lane will be closed through Saturday, Aug. 2. The northbound lane will remain open to traffic. Detours will be posted for southbound drivers.

Officials are urging motorists to use caution while traveling through the area and to allow extra time for their commute.

Staying in Lafayette Parish, a major community event focused on health and family services is happening today.

The Lafayette Public Health Unit, in partnership with Our Lady of Lourdes and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, is hosting a summer kickoff event at the health unit on West Willow Street.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., families can access a variety of free services, including car seat safety checks, summer camp information, Early Head Start enrollment details and a community baby shower.

The event is open to the public and will also feature resource booths from local community partners and vendors.

IBERIA PARISH

Neighbors in Iberia Parish should be aware that the Mosquito Control District will conduct aerial spraying operations today and tomorrow to reduce mosquito populations.

Spraying is scheduled to begin around sunset each evening and will last for approximately one hour in designated areas.

Residents who wish to avoid exposure to the spray are encouraged to remain indoors during dusk and dawn hours. If outdoors, wearing light-colored clothing that covers exposed skin is recommended.

Officials also advise removing any standing water around homes to help eliminate mosquito breeding sites.