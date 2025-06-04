In Your Parish Headlines: June 4, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Regional Airport has opened additional overflow parking after all short-term and long-term lots reached capacity Tuesday.

LFT temporarily opened the new parking area off Borman Drive to accommodate increased demand.

Officials say the overflow lot is accessible via Surrey Street and will be available at no cost to the public.

The airport encourages travelers to plan ahead, especially during peak travel periods.

Staying in Lafayette Parish, Mayor-President Monique Boulet and Lafayette Police Chief Paul Trouard are teaming up to lead a public event focused on safety in the community.

“CivicCon Acadiana: A Vision for Public Safety” is the latest installment in One Acadiana’s CivicCon series.

Chief Trouard will outline his department’s priorities, safety initiatives, and emphasize the importance of community involvement. Mayor-President Boulet will also speak during the event.

The forum is scheduled for June 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Those interested in attending are asked to register online at oneacadiana.org.

VERMILION PARISH

The City of Abbeville is now accepting applications for the Mayor’s Youth Council, a program aimed at educating and engaging students in local government.

Open to students entering grades 8 through 12, the council offers a chance to gain leadership experience and contribute to community initiatives.

Applicants must either reside in Vermilion Parish or attend school there.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.

