In Your Parish Headlines: June 3, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

The City of Abbeville has temporarily closed the splash pad at A. A. Comeaux Park in Vermilion Parish.

City officials cited recent damage as the reason for the closure and confirmed that repairs are underway.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

ACADIA PARISH

Drivers in Acadia Parish should plan ahead, as West 7th Street — between Ross Avenue and Jacob Avenue — is closed to traffic starting at 7:00 a.m.

Parish officials confirmed that the closure is necessary to replace a broken culvert. The roadwork is expected to take approximately three days.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and follow posted detours to avoid delays during the repair period.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Beginning at 8:00 a.m., Water District Number One crews will start flushing fire hydrants in the Lawtell area of St. Landry Parish.

Affected locations include Alice Lane, Highway 752 near 181 Diane Drive, and the corner of Patty Street and McClendon Street.

Officials warn that residents in these areas may experience low water pressure or temporary discoloration during the maintenance work. Residents are advised to run cold water for several minutes if water appears cloudy, which is a normal effect of the flushing process.

