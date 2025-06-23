In Your Parish Headlines: June 23, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, June 23, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO) has launched a new mobile app designed to keep residents connected, informed , and safe.

The app offers users direct access to important alerts, safety updates, and community news from the VPSO — all in real time. Officials say the app creates a vital communication link between law enforcement and the community.

Residents can download the app by searching “Vermilion Parish Sheriff LA” in the Apple App Store or Google Play. Additionally, a QR code is available in the video below for easy access.

The sheriff’s office encourages all parish residents to take advantage of the app’s features to stay updated on emergency information and events in their neighborhoods.

New VPSO Mobile App

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Drivers in Lafayette Parish have a new traffic feature to navigate: a newly completed roundabout at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Gloria Switch Road is now open to the public.

The project is part of a broader infrastructure improvement effort in the area. Crews have installed a box culvert to replace the aging bridge just east of the intersection. Additionally, more than 7,500 feet of fresh pavement has been laid from Moss Street to Beau Bassin Road as part of the asphalt rehabilitation program.

While the roundabout is fully operational, access to Louisiana Avenue remains under construction. Parish officials say the roadway is expected to reopen in the coming months. Motorists are urged to use caution and remain alert while navigating the area during the final stages of construction.

Roundabout open at LA Ave & Gloria Switch

Staying in Lafayette Parish, two new initiatives from the Acadiana Center for the Arts are poised to make a significant impact on Lafayette Parish’s artistic community.

The center has announced the launch of two programs aimed at helping local artists grow their careers and showcase their work.

The first initiative brings the nationally recognized “Artist as Entrepreneur” program from the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) to Lafayette. The free, three-and-a-half-day intensive workshop is open to artists across all disciplines and focuses on career-building, professional development, and entrepreneurship in the arts. The application deadline is July 14.

The second opportunity invites artists to apply for a major public art project: a mural at the Children’s Museum of Acadiana. The large-scale work will serve as a vibrant backdrop for downtown events, including Festival International de Louisiane. The application deadline for the mural project is July 31.

Funding for both initiatives is provided by LUS Fiber and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

Local artists can find more information and application details on the Acadiana Center for the Arts website.