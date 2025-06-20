In Your Parish Headlines: June 20, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, June 20, 2025.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The Saint Landry BBQ Festival officially fired up today at the Yambilee Ag Arena in Opelousas, kicking off a weekend packed with music, food and family fun. Running through Sunday, the event features live music, carnival rides, arts and crafts vendors, and a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere.

Admission to the festival is free, with parking available for $10. Organizers say the event is designed to bring the community together to celebrate local culture and cuisine.

ACADIA PARISH

A well-established nonprofit is expanding its services. The Center for Children and Families celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic in Crowley today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 10 a.m. to noon.

The organization, which has provided mental health and support services across Louisiana for over 25 years, will now offer individual and family counseling, along with play therapy for children at its new location.

Also happening today in Acadia Parish, the Le Vieux Presbytère Museum in Church Point is unveiling a new exhibit titled Grown in Louisiana. The exhibit showcases work by local artists and community members currently featured in the museum’s collection.

A reception marking the opening of the exhibit is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. this evening. The exhibit runs through July 31.

Le Vieux Presbytère is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

