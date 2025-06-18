In Your Parish Headlines: June 18, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

Drivers in Vermilion Parish should be aware of a temporary road closure that may affect their morning commute.

The City of Abbeville has announced that East Vermilion Street — between North State and North Saint Charles streets — is now closed as crews perform work in the area. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes while the closure is in effect. No estimated time for reopening has been provided.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Happening today in Lafayette Parish, Mayor-President Monique Boulet and Police Chief Paul Trouard will take part in a public forum focused on safety initiatives across the region.

The event, CivicCon Acadiana: A Vision for Public Safety, is part of One Acadiana’s ongoing CivicCon series. Chief Trouard is expected to outline his department’s priorities, introduce new safety strategies, and emphasize the role of community involvement in crime prevention. Mayor-President Boulet will join him to discuss collaborative efforts between city government and law enforcement.

The forum is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts in downtown Lafayette. Admission is free and open to the public.

AROUND ACADIANA

Here’s some good-to-know news for neighbors across Acadiana: the Louisiana Growth Network is hosting an online résumé drop-off event today for those currently on the job hunt.

Small businesses from across the state will be participating, hiring for more than 40 open positions in a variety of industries. The virtual event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to have a digital copy of their résumé ready to submit during the event.