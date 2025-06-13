In Your Parish Headlines: June 13, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, June 13, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Fire Station No. 12 on Verot School Road is temporarily closing today to undergo major roof repairs and renovations.

Firefighters stationed at the facility will be temporarily reassigned to a nearby firehouse for the duration of the project, which is expected to take approximately six months. The $420,000 renovation includes a complete roof replacement and other needed structural improvements.

Officials emphasize that emergency services will remain uninterrupted during the closure. Calls for service in the area will be handled by other engine companies within the district.

SAINT LANDRY PARISH

Residents are invited to commemorate National Flag Day tomorrow at the Veterans Memorial Welcome Center in Saint Landry Parish.

The event, scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., will honor the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary as the nation’s oldest military branch. Small hand-held American flags will be distributed to attendees, and Army veterans will receive commemorative pins while supplies last.

Organizers encourage the community to visit the memorial, located off Interstate 49, to recognize military service and national pride during this special observance.

SAINT MARY PARISH

Saint Mary Parish is marking a milestone in affordable housing with the ribbon-cutting of its first officially approved tiny home.

The event will take place tomorrow at 11 a.m. at 1180 Irish Bend Road in Franklin, with doors opening to the public for a first look. Local leaders say the home is part of a larger initiative aimed at tackling the housing crisis in Louisiana, particularly for senior residents.

The ceremony is open to the public, and neighbors are encouraged to attend in support of this new chapter in community development.