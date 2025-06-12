In Your Parish Headlines: June 12, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, June 12, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

This morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Makin' Groceries Mobile Market, operated by Second Harvest Food Bank, will be stationed at the Gueydan Library. Residents are invited to purchase fresh, healthy foods at affordable prices. Accepted payment methods include cash, credit, debit, and SNAP/EBT. For those unable to attend today, the Vermilion Parish Library system offers a full schedule of upcoming mobile market visits throughout the month.

Staying in Vermilion Parish, the City of Abbeville is now accepting applications for its inaugural Mayor's Youth Council. Open to students entering grades 8 through 12 who live in or attend school within the city limits, the program offers an opportunity to engage with local government and community initiatives. Participants will meet monthly to discuss issues affecting youth and contribute to civic projects. Applications are due by August 31.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is hosting a donation drive this Friday to support current students in need. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members can drop off items at the Alumni Center to benefit the Campus Cupboard and Career Closet. The Campus Cupboard provides free nonperishable food to students, while the Career Closet offers free professional clothing for interviews and career fairs.

These initiatives aim to support the university's students by providing essential resources to help them succeed academically and professionally. The Campus Cupboard and Career Closet are located at 210 E. St. Mary Blvd., in the former bookstore building. For more information on these services, visit the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's website.