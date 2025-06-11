In Your Parish Headlines: June 11, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

SAINT MARTIN PARISH

Residents interested in exploring homeownership are invited to attend a town hall this evening hosted by the City of St. Martinville. The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Martinville City Hall.

Mayor Jason Willis and a representative from the Louisiana Housing Corporation are expected to be in attendance to share information and resources available to prospective homeowners. Organizers encourage all residents with questions about purchasing a home or accessing local assistance to attend.

In other housing news, the City of St. Martinville has officially reopened its waiting list for the Housing Assistance Program. Applications can now be picked up at the Section 8 building, located next to City Hall.

Residents may collect applications Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. This program provides housing support for eligible individuals and families, and city officials urge interested applicants to apply as soon as possible.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

High school students throughout Lafayette Parish have less than a week left to apply for the 2025–2026 Mayor-President's Youth Advisory Council. The program offers students the opportunity to engage directly with local government, connect with community leaders, and advocate for issues affecting young people in the region.

The deadline to apply is Monday, June 16. Applications can be submitted through the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s official website.

Organizers say the council aims to amplify youth voices while providing valuable civic education and leadership experience.