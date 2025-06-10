In Your Parish Headlines: June 10, 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Parish School Board is holding a custodian job fair today, offering opportunities for those seeking employment within the school district.

The event is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. at the school board office located on Rue Iberville. Attendees are encouraged to bring a current résumé along with a high school diploma or transcript.

Those seeking more information can contact the school board’s maintenance department at 337-521-7419.

Staying in Lafayette Parish, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. at 201 Camellia Blvd. The $3.3 million project began in January 2024 and was completed in April. The newly constructed 7,000-square-foot facility replaces an older fire station formerly located at 101 Montrose Ave.

Officials say the new station is expected to enhance emergency response times and improve overall service in the area.

AROUND ACADIANA

The National EMS Academy has opened enrollment for its 12-week Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, with classes beginning July 14.

The program will be held at multiple campuses across Louisiana, including Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, Covington, New Orleans, and Thibodaux. Graduates of the course will be eligible for employment with Acadian Ambulance.

Orientation sessions are scheduled for July 1 and 2. Those interested in applying can click here for more information.