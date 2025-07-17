In Your Parish Headlines: July 17, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, July 17, 2025.
LAFAYETTE PARISH
Residents looking to enhance their financial skills can attend a Financial Literacy Workshop today from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lafayette's Main Library.
The workshop is open to all community members, including those wanting to brush up on financial literacy and business owners aiming to learn about tax savings.
More information can be found here.
In other Lafayette news, the United Way of Acadiana's annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive is concluding today.
The organization collaborates with local businesses and volunteers to collect supplies for distribution across five parishes.
Donations can be dropped off at the United Way of Acadiana's office from 8 a.m. to noon.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
The Lake Arthur Library is also hosting a school supply drive.
The following items are needed:
- Kleenex
- Binders
- Baby wipes
- Deodorant
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste kits
- Personal hand sanitizer
- Mechanical pencils
- Ticonderoga pencils
- Pencil sharpeners
- Erasers
- Highlighters
- Wide ruled papers
- Wide ruled composition book
Donations can be made at the library. Officials say a drop box is available for use during non-operating hours.
The drive will continue until July 25.