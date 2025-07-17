In Your Parish Headlines: July 17, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, July 17, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Residents looking to enhance their financial skills can attend a Financial Literacy Workshop today from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lafayette's Main Library.

The workshop is open to all community members, including those wanting to brush up on financial literacy and business owners aiming to learn about tax savings.

More information can be found here.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, July 17, 2025

In other Lafayette news, the United Way of Acadiana's annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive is concluding today.

The organization collaborates with local businesses and volunteers to collect supplies for distribution across five parishes.

Donations can be dropped off at the United Way of Acadiana's office from 8 a.m. to noon.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

The Lake Arthur Library is also hosting a school supply drive.

The following items are needed:



Kleenex

Binders

Baby wipes

Deodorant

Toothbrushes and toothpaste kits

Personal hand sanitizer

Mechanical pencils

Ticonderoga pencils

Pencil sharpeners

Erasers

Highlighters

Wide ruled papers

Wide ruled composition book

Donations can be made at the library. Officials say a drop box is available for use during non-operating hours.

The drive will continue until July 25.