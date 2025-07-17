Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Parish

Actions

In Your Parish Headlines: July 17, 2025

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, July 17, 2025
In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, July 17, 2025
In Your Parish Headlines: Jeff Davis, July 17, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, July 17, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Residents looking to enhance their financial skills can attend a Financial Literacy Workshop today from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lafayette's Main Library.

The workshop is open to all community members, including those wanting to brush up on financial literacy and business owners aiming to learn about tax savings.

More information can be found here.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, July 17, 2025

In other Lafayette news, the United Way of Acadiana's annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive is concluding today.

The organization collaborates with local businesses and volunteers to collect supplies for distribution across five parishes.

Donations can be dropped off at the United Way of Acadiana's office from 8 a.m. to noon.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, July 17, 2025

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

The Lake Arthur Library is also hosting a school supply drive.

The following items are needed:

  • Kleenex
  • Binders
  • Baby wipes
  • Deodorant
  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste kits
  • Personal hand sanitizer
  • Mechanical pencils
  • Ticonderoga pencils
  • Pencil sharpeners
  • Erasers
  • Highlighters
  • Wide ruled papers
  • Wide ruled composition book

Donations can be made at the library. Officials say a drop box is available for use during non-operating hours.

The drive will continue until July 25.

In Your Parish Headlines: Jeff Davis, July 17, 2025

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.