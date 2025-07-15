Free financial literacy workshop coming to Lafayette's Main Library Thursday

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Two local entrepreneurs are inviting the community to a free financial literacy workshop this Thursday at the Lafayette Public Library Main Branch.

The event takes place Thursday, July 17, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Main Library, located at 301 W. Congress Street.

JV Bernard and Mayra Arcos, who are co-hosting the event, say it’s open to both individuals and business owners in and around Lafayette. Attendees will learn foundational skills in budgeting, credit building, and how to get their money working for them.

The session will also include strategies for how small business owners can reduce their tax burden and improve their long-term financial planning.

Organizers say the event is designed to empower neighbors with tools they may not have received in school — especially when it comes to navigating credit or building wealth.

🔗 Register here: Financial Literacy Workshop on Eventbrite