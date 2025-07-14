In Your Parish Headlines: July 14, 2025

ACADIANA, La. — Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, July 14, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Miles Perret Cancer Services has announced new features for this year’s triathlon, scheduled for Saturday, August 16.

The event will now include two new water stations, spectator seating, a revamped running route, a stretching booth, and award plaques and medals. Organizers are also introducing a post-race cool-down area for participants.

Alongside these upgrades, attendees can expect live music from DJ Seth Fangue, as well as complimentary food and beverages.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Two new programs at the Acadiana Center for the Arts are aiming to transform the creative landscape for local artists.

The first initiative brings the New York Foundation for the Arts’ Artist as Entrepreneur Program to Lafayette. The free three-and-a-half-day intensive will teach artists from all disciplines how to build successful careers. Applications for this program are set to close tonight at 11:59 p.m.

Funding for the programs is provided by LFT Fiber and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

The second opportunity concerns a large mural project at the Children’s Museum of Acadiana. The completed artwork is expected to serve as a backdrop for major downtown events, including Festival International, Downtown Alive, Gulf Brew, and more. Artists have until 5 p.m. on July 31 to submit applications.

ACROSS ACADIANA

Louisiana State Police is gearing up to launch the department’s 108th Cadet Class, which will offer advanced training over a 24-week academy.

Cadets will receive training in firearms proficiency, tactical driving, defensive tactics, and de-escalation techniques, among others, to prepare them to become state troopers.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, with the deadline to apply set for August 18. The class is expected to start on January 4, 2026.

More information can be found here.