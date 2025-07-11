In Your Parish Headlines: July 11, 2025

ACADIANA, La. — A look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, July 11, 2025. If you have a news tip or know of an upcoming event where you live, email us at news@katctv.com.

VERMILION PARISH

Neighbors in Vermilion Parish are gearing up for Serve Day 2025, scheduled for this Saturday at James A. Herod Elementary School.

Local residents are encouraged to volunteer for a variety of beautification projects, including painting, landscaping, cleaning, and organizing.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those under the age of 18 are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Interested individuals can learn more by clicking here.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

In Lafayette Parish, excitement is in the air as the newly renovated Milton Volunteer Fire Station opens today.

Lafayette Consolidated Government will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

Officials report that the $250,000 investment aims to enhance fire protection in rural areas, ensuring that first responders are equipped with the necessary resources.

Neighbors are invited to join in on the celebration, which will begin at 11 a.m.

ST. MARY PARISH

Louisiana State Police will bring its Huey Helicopter to St. Mary Parish this morning for a community engagement event.

Troopers are set to gather at A.J. Dohmann Chevrolet in the Town of Berwick.

The family-friendly event is open to all, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to attend and connect with local law enforcement while enjoying a day of fun and community spirit.