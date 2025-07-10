In Your Parish Headlines: July 10, 2025

ACADIANA, La. — Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, July 10, 2025.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

In St. Landry Parish, First Baptist Church in Eunice is gearing up for a musical performance, "Prairie Summer Night."

The event, featuring performances by the Eunice Community Concert Band, the Community Choir, and the Children's Choir, will offer a diverse range of selections, including popular songs from "Beetlejuice," "Hey Jude," and "Hamilton," among others.

Activities are set to begin at 7 p.m. tonight and will also take place at the same time tomorrow inside First Baptist Eunice.

Tickets will be available at the door, according to organizers.

Residents in the Town of Grand Coteau are set to benefit from new funding aimed at improving local infrastructure.

Officials have secured $350,000 in state funding to enhance Jack Fox Road, as recently announced by Parish President Jessie Bellard and State Representative Dustin Miller.

During this week's council meeting, the two also revealed a $2 million Community Development Block Grant designated for sewer system repairs in the area.

VERMILION PARISH

In Vermilion Parish, neighbors can take advantage of the Second Harvest Food Bank's "Makin' Groceries Mobile Market" this morning at the Gueydan Library.

The event will offer fresh produce and healthy foods at low prices, along with nutrition advice, recipes, and more.

The market is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to noon.