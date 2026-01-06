In Your Parish Headlines: January 6, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

IBERIA PARISH

The New Iberia City Council is set to convene on Tuesday, with a number of key items on the agenda.

During its 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, council members are scheduled to vote on awarding a contract for city drainage system maintenance. Members will also receive updates on the LA 675 and LA 87 road improvement projects.

A notable item on the agenda is the request for the Iberia Parish Government to take over the school zone speed cameras on Daspit Road due to ongoing safety concerns. To read previous coverage on the topic, click here.

In Your Parish Headlines: Iberia, January 6, 2026

ST. MARTIN PARISH

The St. Martin Parish Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, with major infrastructure items on the agenda.

According to the agenda, council members will discuss a $1.2 million contract for the Joe Daigre Drainage System Maintenance Project. They will also consider a resolution to opt out of statewide solar siting requirements, and discuss increasing the speed limit on Division Road in Arnaudville to 45 miles per hour, among other infrastructure items.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. inside the Annex Building in St. Martinville.

In Your Parish Headlines: St. Martin, January 6, 2026

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Once Was, Inc. is hosting a Meal of Remembrance on Tuesday in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The Super One Carencro Cook Team will prepare and serve chicken and sausage gumbo at the Lafayette Police Department from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event invites veterans, their spouses, and law enforcement officers to attend for fellowship and appreciation.