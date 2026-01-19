In Your Parish Headlines: January 19, 2026

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VERMILION PARISH

Vermilion Parish is honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today with Abbeville's third annual MLK celebration, Unity in Diversity.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a stump service downtown. The day continues with a Million Man March tribute from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and ends with a celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring inspirational speeches and performances.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The City of Opelousas will host its 44th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade and memorial at 1 p.m.

The route takes marchers from South City Park to Holy Ghost Catholic Church, with City Councilman Marvin Richard leading the parade.

A post-parade celebration will be held inside Holy Ghost from 2 to 5 p.m.

ACADIA PARISH

The Crowley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will present a memorial program at the MLK Center in Acadia Parish, starting at 1 o'clock today.

According to the Crowley Post-Signal, the event features keynote speaker Carlos Prudhomme, a Crowley High School graduate who now runs a law firm in Shreveport.

Prudhomme is known for his public service and frequently returns to Crowley to mentor youth and adults in the community.

