LIST: Martin Luther King Day events set in Acadiana 2026

We've put together a list of events planned across Acadiana to celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.

Here's the list of events we have, arranged by parish. If you don't see your event here but would like it listed, please email to news@katctv.com.

IBERIA PARISH

MLK Prayer Breakfast

New Iberia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

LAFAYETTE

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Committee of Lafayette announces the activities and programs associated with the 40th celebration on Monday, January 19, 2026. The theme for this year’s events is “Living the Dream: Together, We Shall Overcome.”

All scheduled programs will be held at the Martin Luther King Multipurpose Center located at 309 Cora Street, Lafayette, LA 70501.

The Flag Raising/Prayer Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. The 2026 Dr. King Awardees are Pat Colbert-Cormier, Capt. Ray Bias, Geralyn Shelvin and Judge Jules Edwards III, posthumously.

There will be health screenings and numerous vendor/organization booths in the gymnasium upon completion of the breakfast program, which concludes at 1:00 p.m. Information on Economic Development opportunities and Workforce Initiatives will be discussed at various booths. Reggie’s Soul Food (Reginald Batiste) will have plate lunches available for purchase beginning at 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The 40th Martin Luther King Holiday observance will conclude with the Commemorative Program which will start at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Frederick Haynes of Dallas, Texas serving as the keynote speaker. Musical selections will be provided by the MLK/Acadiana Ecumenical Choir.

The Programs will be available for viewing via television access or remotely as follows:

AOC 2 (Cox 16/LFT Fiber 4). Prayer Breakfast/Youth Activities Live Streaming:

Commemorative Program Live Streaming:

ST. LANDRY

44th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade & Memorial

Honoring the life, legacy, and leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Monday, January 19, 2026

Parade Rolls at 1:00 PM

The parade will roll through the streets of Opelousas for the 44th consecutive year, led by Opelousas City Councilman Marvin Richard.

Route:

• Start: South City Park

• North on Market Street

• East on Bloch Street

• North on Union Street

• Disband at: Holy Ghost Catholic Church

Opelousas Police

VERMILION