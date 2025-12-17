In Your Parish Headlines: December 17, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Consolidated Government is hosting a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss roadway and sidewalk improvements along the University Corridor.

Officials will present conceptual designs for Phase III of the University Avenue Corridor Project, which runs from St. Landry to Taft. Updates will also be provided on the progress of construction, safety modifications, and median concerns for other phases of the project.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. inside the City Hall Atrium.

IBERIA PARISH

The Port of Iberia will officially break ground on its Millennium Expansion 3 project on Wednesday.

The expansion covers nearly 89 acres of land purchased by the port in 2020. Officials say that about 50 acres will be waterfront property, including a 13-foot slip.

A ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Ernest Crochet Road in New Iberia.

A discussion on speed cameras is planned to take place at an Iberia Parish Council meeting on Wednesday.

According to the agenda, the council will consider seeking an Attorney General's Opinion on the photo-speed enforcement zone near Daspit Elementary School. You can read previous coverage on the issue by clicking here.

The meeting will be held in the main courthouse building, beginning at 6 p.m.