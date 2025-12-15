In Your Parish Headlines: December 15, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, December 15, 2025.

ACADIA PARISH

The Acadia Parish Police Jury will meet on Monday to appoint someone to fill the District One seat, which became vacant after Walter Andrus died last week.

Jurors will also call for a special election to permanently fill the seat.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. inside the courthouse in Crowley.

Local leaders will gather in Crowley on Monday to celebrate the expansion of broadband access with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Officials say the ConnectLA and LFT Fiber project will create new opportunities for residents and businesses alike.

The event at the Acadia Parish Courthouse starts at 10 a.m. and will feature several guest speakers, including the mayors of Crowley and Lafayette, the director of LFT Fiber, and State Representative Chance Henry, among others.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Chabad of Greater Baton Rouge will light a 9-foot public Hanukkah menorah at Parc Sans Souci on Monday, marking the second night of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

The community event will offer hot latkes, jelly doughnuts, and crafts for children. Attendees can also take home free Hanukkah menorahs and candles.

Activities kick off at 5 p.m.