Acadia Police Juror Walter Andrus has died

Walter Andrus, the District 1 representative on the Acadia Parish Police Jury, has died.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Walter Andrus, our beloved Police Juror for District 1," a post on the jury's Facebook page states. "Mr. Andrus was more than a public servant - he was a steady and trusted voice for our community."

Flags at the parish courthouse have been lowered to half-staff in his honor, the post states.

"We recognize his service and dedication to our parish and the impact he made in his district and community," the post states. "We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends and all who knew and worked alongside him. He will be remembered for his commitment to public service and his care for the people of Acadia Parish."

We will update this story as soon as information about services has been released.