In Your Parish Headlines: August 8, 2025

ACADIANA — Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, August 8, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

Residents of Abbeville are encouraged to attend a neighborhood watch meeting hosted by the police department.

The event provides a platform for community members to discuss safety concerns and learn ways to help keep their neighborhoods secure.

The meeting is scheduled for this evening from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and will take place at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church. Police officials emphasize that this gathering offers an opportunity for neighbors to unite and actively contribute to public safety efforts.

In Your Parish Headlines: Vermilion, August 8, 2025

ST. MARY PARISH

The Berwick Police Department is responding to complaints regarding residents keeping chickens, roosters, and other livestock on their properties.

Town regulations strictly prohibit owning or harboring any form of livestock within Berwick limits unless a special permit has been granted by the mayor and council.

Officials remind residents to contact Town Hall or the Planning and Zoning Department for clarification on these regulations. The department encourages compliance to maintain community standards and avoid enforcement actions.

In Your Parish Headlines: St. Mary, August 8, 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is participating in a nationwide rescue campaign alongside shelters and rescues across the country.

To support the effort, the shelter is hosting free pet adoption events today and tomorrow at its location on Dugas Road.

For those unable to attend this weekend, additional adoption events are planned throughout September and October. The shelter invites the public to visit and consider adopting pets in need of a home.

More information can be found here.