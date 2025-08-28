In Your Parish Headlines: August 28, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, August 28, 2025.

IBERIA PARISH

Acadiana Workforce Solutions, South Louisiana Community College, and community partners are teaming up to host a job fair on Thursday.

The Iberia Career and Skill Up Resource Fair, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will connect job seekers with representatives from two dozen local businesses.

The free event will be held at the City Park Recreation Center, where attendees can also learn about career support services, financial aid opportunities, and apprenticeship programs.

More information can be found here.

In Your Parish Headlines: Iberia, August 28, 2025

EVANGELINE PARISH

The Evangeline Parish School Board is seeking more substitute teachers and parent volunteers.

The district will hold a training day on September 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Teacher Training and Technology Lab, located at 1123 Te Mamou Road in Ville Platte.

The application window closes on Thursday. For registration information, click here.

In Your Parish Headlines: Evangeline, August 28, 2025

VERMILION PARISH

Registration is open for the 2nd Annual Volleyball Jamboree, hosted at A. A. Comeaux Park in Abbeville.

Organizers say teams can sign up as co-ed quads or sixes. The event will also feature food, music, vendors, children's activities, and a car show.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.