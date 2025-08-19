In Your Parish Headlines: August 19, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will host a public meeting today to discuss the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area Master Plan.

The master plan, initiated by Governor Jeff Landry's administration, aims to establish necessary actions to advance management goals, develop implementation costs, and explore revenue-generation options to make the property self-sustainable.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Gueydan Civic Center.

In Your Parish Headlines: Vermilion, August 19, 2025

ST.MARY PARISH

Residents and visitors alike are invited to celebrate nearly a century of history at the newly opened exhibit honoring the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival.

The historical display, which opens today, showcases festival memories through photographs, memorabilia, and personal stories, illuminating the traditions of Louisiana's working coast.

The exhibit will be held at Phar Chapel United Methodist Fellowship Hall in Morgan City, running until September 6th. Admission is free.

In Your Parish Headlines: St. Mary, August 19, 2025

EVANGELINE PARISH:

Commuters should be aware of a traffic disruption as officials announce the closure of a portion of St. Landry Highway.

The closure affects the stretch from Chicot Park Road to CC Camp Road due to necessary construction along LA 106. Detour routes will be posted.

The construction work is expected to be completed by October 16th.