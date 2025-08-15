In Your Parish Headlines: August 15, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, August 15, 2025.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

The Fête Dieu du Teche kicks off today, marking the start of a vibrant two-day Acadian celebration. The historic event features a boat procession down the Bayou Teche, retracing the journey made by Acadians over 250 years ago.

The procession begins in Leonville and concludes in St. Martinville, allowing participants to honor their heritage and faith through this meaningful reenactment.

In addition to the procession, several museums, memorials, and historic sites will be open for visitors. The festivities will culminate in a foot parade along Main Street.

More information can be found here.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Parish residents can still register for the 2025 Miles Perret Cancer Services Triathlon. Funds raised from the event support local families affected by cancer.

Organizers have introduced several enhancements this year, including two new water stations, spectator seating, a revamped running route, stretching booths, and award plaques and medals. Participants can also look forward to live music by DJ Seth Fangue and complimentary food and beverages during the event.

The triathlon kicks off at 7 a.m. on Saturday at UL's Bourgeois Hall. Individuals can register solo or as part of a relay team. To register, click here.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Residents of St. Landry Parish are invited to participate in a new community initiative led by the Opelousas Museum.

Titled Where We Live: Opelousas Neighborhoods, the project aims to document and showcase the city’s neighborhoods through photographs taken by residents. Participants are encouraged to capture images that reflect their lives, whether featuring friends, neighborhoods, or local landmarks.

Photo submissions will be accepted until November 15th.

For more details, click here.