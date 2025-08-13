In Your Parish Headlines: August 13, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) is kicking off the fall semester with a campus-wide welcome event at its Lafayette campus. The “Owl Connection” Student Convocation runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

The event is open to new, current, and prospective students, with a special welcome session for veterans starting at 8:30 a.m. Attendees can receive assistance with admissions, financial aid, and course registration. Campus tours will be available every hour starting at 9 a.m.

Organizers are also offering free lunch and giveaways to all participants as part of the day’s activities.

The Lafayette Parish School System is accepting applications for its Special Education Advisory Council for the 2025–26 school year. The council works to strengthen community engagement around special education by providing feedback on policies, procedures, and available resources.

Membership is open to teachers, principals, paraprofessionals, parents, community stakeholders, and high school students with a disability.

Applications are due by September 5, and selected members will be notified by September 12. To apply, click here.

VERMILION PARISH

The City of Abbeville is still accepting applications for the Mayor’s Youth Council. The program gives students entering grades 8 through 12 an opportunity to learn about local government and participate in community initiatives.

Applicants must either live in the parish or attend a school there.

The deadline to register is August 31. For more information, click here.