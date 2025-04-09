In Your Parish Headlines: April 9, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Neighbors in Opelousas can stock up on free groceries this morning.

The St. Landry Parish Community Action Agency is hosting a mobile food pantry distribution at the Yambilee Building. Lineup starts at 9 a.m., but attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

Food will be distributed while supplies last. Participants are reminded to bring their ID.

Free food giveaway

LAFAYETTE PARISH

First Horizon is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly designed Ragin' Cajun-themed banking center.

Several speakers will be in attendance, including former New York Yankees All-Star Ron “Louisiana Lightning” Guidry and Olympian Hollis Conway.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at 2602 Johnston Street.

Banking center ribbon cutting

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Happening tonight, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited is celebrating the 21st year of the Rooftop Crawfish Boil.

Right next to Parc Sans Souci, on top of the parking garage, attendees can enjoy unlimited beverages, live music, a live painting raffle, and expertly prepared crawfish.

Organizers say proceeds will help Downtown Lafayette build a clean and safe city center. Festivities begin at 6 p.m.