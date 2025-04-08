In Your Parish Headlines: April 8, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Opelousas General Health System and the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency are set to hold a press conference in celebration of 'Donate Life' month — a month-long effort with the goal of honoring donors and increasing awareness about the importance of organ donation.

Celebrating 'Donate Life' Month

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Two Men and a Truck Lafayette is hosting its annual "Movers for Moms" campaign to provide essential care items for moms in need this Mother's Day.

The moving company is partnering with local organizations, schools, and businesses to benefit Faith House of Acadiana.

Drop-off locations are as follows:

· Club4Fitness

· The Covery Wellness Spa

· Garden View Assisted Living

· ITA Truck & Trailer

· Main Downtown Library

· East, South, and West Regional Libraries

· Tremble

· Re/Max

· Maison Bocage Apartments

· Clark’s intergrated Medical

· The Highlands Apartments

Necessary items for donation include:

· Toilet paper

· Sanitizers

· Paper towels

· Napkins

· Toothpaste

· Soaps

· Feminine products

· Cleaning supplies

· Body wash

· Deodorant

· Shampoo

· Conditioner

Donations will be accepted between now and May 11.

Movers for Moms Campaign

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

South Louisiana Community College is hosting a liberal arts and humanities career fair today at its Lafayette campus, offering students, alumni, and neighbors the chance to connect with industry professionals.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. inside the Devalcourt Auditorium. If you go, you're asked to dress professionally, bring multiple resume copies, and pre-register.