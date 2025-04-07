In Your Parish Headlines: April 7, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, April 7, 2025.

ACROSS ACADIANA

There's still time to submit photos for the LSU AgCenter's 2026 'Get it Growing' calendar.

The AgCenter is looking for Louisiana photographers, both professional and non-professional, to submit photos of gardens and other local flora. Project coordinators say about 40 photos will be chosen for the calendar.

The deadline to submit an entry is April 30. For more information, click here.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Construction is set to begin on a $4.6 million preservation project along LA 359 from Bolden Road to LA 10.

According to the Department of Transportation and Development, the project will include drainage structures, milling asphalt concrete, lime treatment, pavement patching, and other related work.

It's expected to take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Intermittent lane closures will also be required, so drivers should expect delays until the project's expected completion in October.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

If you plan on driving through Henderson, keep in mind that road closures are planned along LA 352 as crews install new drainage structures.

Starting today at 6:00 a.m., LA 352, just east of its intersection with Cotton Gin Road, will be closed. The closure is expected to last until Thursday at 6:00 a.m.

Detour routes will be posted. For the latest traffic conditions, click here.