In Your Parish Headlines: April 30, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

Hundreds of hunger relief advocates are gathering at the Louisiana State Capitol today as part of “Anti-Hunger Day,” an event aimed at raising awareness about food insecurity across the state.

Organized by nonprofit Feeding Louisiana, the rally is expected to bring together approximately 250 participants between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., with on-site registration beginning at 9 a.m. Those who register will receive a free T-shirt and lunch.

According to the organization, 1 in 6 Louisianans experience food insecurity. Nationally, Louisiana ranks first in senior hunger, second in child hunger, and fourth in overall hunger.

Anti-Hunger Day at the State Capitol

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Autism Society of Acadiana is now accepting applications for 20 to 25 stipends that can be used for educational or recreational programs benefiting individuals on the autism spectrum.

The stipends are available to active members only, and the deadline for April submissions is today. The next application window will open in August.

Interested applicants from across Acadiana can apply online at acadianaautism.org.

Autism Society of Acadiana opens stipend applications

In other Lafayette Parish news, Habitat for Humanity is currently accepting applications for a new home located at 111 South General Marshall Street.

Applications for the Lafayette Parish home will be accepted through May 9. For more information on eligibility requirements and to submit an application, visit habitatlafayette.org.