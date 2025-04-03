In Your Parish Headlines: April 3, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, April 3, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Consolidated Government and Festival International de Louisiane are hosting a flag raising ceremony at City Hall today in observance of the free, five-day event happening downtown from April 23 - 27.

The flag raising ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Small business owners in the parish have a chance to learn about business growth strategy and how to bid on local, state, and federal contracting opportunities at a disadvantaged business enterprise certification seminar today — and it's all for free.

Hosted by the W Consulting Group and Opelousas Downtown Development District, it's happening at the St. Landry Economic Development building on the I-49 South Service Road starting at 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Some neighbors will not have electricity this morning while crews perform transmission work.

The outage will affect Charlie, Manchester, and Hackett substation customers starting at 9:00 a.m.

It's expected to last about 5 hours.