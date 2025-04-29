In Your Parish Headlines: April 29, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette city-parish officials are scheduled to hold a press conference this morning regarding a proposed library for the Northside — a project that has been in development since 2018.

Mayor-President Monique Boulet will host the meeting at City Hall to provide an update on the Northeast Regional Library. Local officials and key stakeholders are expected to attend the event.

Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Also in Lafayette Parish, the 29th Annual Business Hall of Fame, hosted by Junior Achievement of Acadiana, will take place tonight in Lafayette Parish.

Organizers say the event honors individuals whose work has significantly impacted both the local free enterprise system and the broader community.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit Junior Achievement of Acadiana, a nonprofit focused on preparing young people for economic success.

The celebration kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at Rock 'n' Bowl downtown.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Registration is now open for the City of Saint Martinville's basketball summer camp, offering children and teens ages 6 to 15 a chance to build their skills on and off the court.

The camp will run from June 8 to July 26, focusing on basketball techniques, skills development, and teamwork.

For more information or to register, call (337) 394-2233 or email stmhc@bellsouth.net.

