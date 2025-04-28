In Your Parish Headlines: April 28, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, April 28, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

This week, the City of Scott is reminding neighbors about survey work underway along LA 93.

Temporary paint markings, such as the one you see below may appear on the roadways.

According to the city, the markings are part of those survey operations to support ongoing maintenance and future infrastructure projects.

For those driving in the Hub City, something to keep in mind as you make your morning commute.

The bridge on Idlewood Boulevard between Elm Drive and Spruce Drive is closing to all traffic for two weeks.

Officials tell us the closure is necessary for a contractor to perform structural repair work. Detour routes will be marked.

Local access will also be maintained for neighbors within the work zone.

VERMILION PARISH

Neighbors in Abbeville are invited to hear about the city's master plan draft this evening at City Hall. Officials say the draft reflects months of community input and outlines the vision for Abbeville's future.

The draft plan will go before the Abbeville Planning Commission at 5:30 PM for review and approval.

The plan will then move on to the city council for final action.

You can view the plan by visiting the city's website here.